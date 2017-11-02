On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Don't Miss Amul's Tribute For The 'Baadshah' A perfect throwback to the biggest moments from the star's successful career

Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 52nd birthday with a star-studded party at his Alibaug farmhouse. As King Khan celebrated his birthday with friends and family, a chorus of celebrities and fans wished the star on his big day, on social media and even offline. Dairy Giant Amul too joined in with a special birthday tribute for Shah Rukh Khan. Amul, known for its witty topical ads since 1976, posted a highlight of some of its many advertisements on Shah Rukh over the years.The showreel is the perfect throwback to some of the best moments from King Khan's long, illustrious career- his blockbuster films, his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, being chosen as the face of a soap brand, his Cannes appearance and more.#HappyBirthdaySRK has remained the top trend on Twitter since morning. Colleagues and fans from all walks of life wished the 'King of Romance' on Twitter. Back home in Mumbai, hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat , the actor's residence, to wish him a happy birthday - unperturbed by the fact that the actor was not in town.Apart from being the 'King of Romance', the actor is also the undisputed champ of wit , the skill he often displays on social media and his public appearances.Here's wishing Shah Rukh Khan, a very happy birthday!Click for more trending news