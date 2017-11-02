On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Don't Miss Amul's Tribute For The 'Baadshah'

The showreel is the perfect throwback to some of the best moments from King Khan's long, illustrious career- his blockbuster films, his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, being chosen as the face of a soap brand, his Cannes appearance and more.
Wishing @iamsrk a very #HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/CZv16iWxca— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 2, 2017
#HappyBirthdaySRK has remained the top trend on Twitter since morning. Colleagues and fans from all walks of life wished the 'King of Romance' on Twitter. Back home in Mumbai, hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, the actor's residence, to wish him a happy birthday - unperturbed by the fact that the actor was not in town.
Apart from being the 'King of Romance', the actor is also the undisputed champ of wit, the skill he often displays on social media and his public appearances.
Here's wishing Shah Rukh Khan, a very happy birthday!
