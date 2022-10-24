On Diwali, Bureaucrat's 'Hugging Our Parents Is A Big Deal' Post Is A Hit

Bureaucrat Awanish Sharan shared artist Nidhi Narwal's post on Twitter.

Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, often shares motivational posts on his official Twitter handle. In one similar incident, he shared a post of artist Nidhi Narwal on what it means to be born into an Indian middle-class household.

The video was originally uploaded by Kommune India on YouTube. In the two-minute, eight second long clip uploaded by Mr Sharan, the artist is seen saying "I come from a middle class family where old t-shirts are turned into mops. And if a container of Bournvita gets emptied, it is re-filled with lentils."

She adds that love is expressed very differently in a middle-class Indian household. "Hugging our parents is a big deal for us," said Ms Narwal. She continued, "Sometimes they fight for us and sometimes they ask us to fight for ourselves so that we can never become helpless or hopeless."

Watch the video shared by the Mr Awanish Sharan below:

Mr Sharan captioned the video as "We, the middle class". The Twitter post has amassed over 7 lakh views and 25,000 likes.

Many Twitter users related to the video. Some left heart emojis in the comments section. One user wrote, "Took me on an emotional roller coaster." A second added, "Heart touching." "You brought those nostalgic feelings of our young age. Those were the days indeed. The moment which is lost is lost forever. Your presentation has just made my day," said a third.

Another user wrote, "Can relate to every single line. Especially the kabadi (scrap dealer)."

Replying to the bureaucrat's post, Ms Narwal wrote, "Thank you so much sir! It's a moment of absolute gratitude for me to see that this story is reaching places for it's a piece of my heart which I've put out."