'Heart-Touching' Video Of Blogger Helping Ragpicker Moves Internet

Blogger Tarun Mishra helped the old rag picker set a vegetable stall.

In a video going viral on the internet, a blogger can be seen helping a 75-year-old woman working as a ragpicker start a new life as a vegetable seller. This caught the attention of Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who often shares motivational posts on his official Twitter handle.

In his recent post on the social media platform, Mr Sharan shared the same and captioned the post as "Humanity".

The 90-second clip, originally posted by blogger Tarun Mishra on Instagram on August 3, shows the woman picking garbage from a dump. She tells the blogger that she sells it off in exchange for some money. Seeing her plight, Mishra helps her establish a new business as a vegetable seller. He visits her home and later takes her to a market. He helps the elderly woman buy a cart, weighing machine and vegetables to start the business. The blogger even buys her groceries to fulfill her daily requirement at home.

Here is the video posted by Mr Sharan:

Many internet users reacted to the touching video. A user said, "Heart-touching, soul-inspiring, and blessing-calling effort by this young man to do his bit for this old woman." "Many people do charity but they should learn that this can be the best idea to help others and make them self employed," another user commented.

The Twitter post has amassed over 9,700 likes and 1,718 retweets.