Old Video Of Woman Standing Outside Lion Enclosure And Mocking The Big Cat Infuriates Internet

An old video of a woman mocking a lion while standing outside its enclosure has sparked outrage on the internet. The short clip, which was originally uploaded by Twitter user Angie Karan, was reshared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday.

"Being born as a lion can be a curse. How can humans be so insensitive," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post, which has accumulated more than 61,000 views and several comments.

Watch the video below:

Being born as a lion can be a curse 😡😡

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2023

In the short video, two women are seen sitting outside the lion enclosure. They are seen mocking the wild cat who already seems to be irritated. As the video progresses, the pair is then seen laughing and clicking pictures with the animal.

"Laughing and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! Do you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed?" the original poster wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Internet users also slammed the two women and called them "hopeless morons". "Lions should not be subjected to this! One way mirror may be the best alternative!" wrote one user. "This is painful to watch," said another.

A third user commented, "Hopeless morons!! Even a sight of a cockroach will trigger a panic alarm n here feel ga ga with lion in closed environment," while a fourth added, "Blame the authorities who have constructed this facility for recreation of the common public.I am sure many forest officials,veterinarian will have given their expert opinion and consultancy."

One user even questioned, "Why are such facilities built for animals in first place & why visitors allowed later?" "After seeing this you sometimes hope the wall cracks and gives those 2 ladies the scare that they deserve to never repeat this in the future," wrote another.

Angie Karan's post garnered more than 125,000 views and several comments.

