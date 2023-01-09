Video of Woman Dressed As 'Manjulika' Scare People in Rajasthan

The video has amassed more than 36,000 views on Twitter

If you love pulling pranks, then this one's for you. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a girl dressed up as 'Manjulika', from the Bollywood movie 'Bhool Bhulaiya' scaring people while being covered in a white sheet.

The video shows the woman wearing a long-haired wig and a white sheet wrapped around her body. The woman roams around in a haveli in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and tries to scare people. The clip shows people screaming out loud when they see the girl hopping out of nowhere.

The video was posted by a Twitter user, Prisha. The caption reads, "Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went."

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

The video has amassed more than 36,000 views on Twitter and several reactions. A user commented, "How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket." Another user wrote, "This is amazing!! My folks and I had stayed in this palace resort after our visit to Bharatpur sanctuary, and I remember thinking that the setting was eerily similar to Manichitrathazhu - the malayalam movie that eventually inspired Bhool Bhulaiya."

The third user wrote, "Won't be funny if someone actually gets a cardiac arrest or seizures. Not everything is fun and games."

The fourth user asks, "Ok, who'll be liable for my heart attack bills if this happens to me?"

