Old Video Of Orchestra Surprising Conductor By Playing 'Happy Birthday' Wins Internet

Philadelphia's Band surprises Yannick Nezet-Seguin on his birthday.

An old video of Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin getting a birthday surprise at a performance is going viral on the internet. Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now available on YouTube. The video has received more than a million views on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Nezet-Seguin can be seen starting to conduct a piece of music, only for the orchestra to change the song into a version of the "Happy Birthday To You" theme.

The footage unequivocally demonstrates that Nezet-Seguin did not anticipate this delightful surprise. He smiled as the music and gave the conductor a bear embrace.

The performance in the video was recorded on Nezet-Seguin's 44th birthday, on March 6, 2019, at the All-City High School Music Festival.

People are writing heartfelt remarks in the video's comment box, which shows how popular this video is online.

"This is so sweet and beautiful. How wonderful to witness these beautiful people! I love the music. I love Yannick's reactions and everything else in this video. I wish you all the best. Have a safe and happy holiday season," wrote one user.

"It's always amazing to see the reactions of the people for whom they sing!" They get excited, yet at the same time they get awkward and don't know how to handle the moment, but they are still enjoying it. Always great!" commented another user.

