Maryam Faisal Becomes Fifth Victim In Series Of Pakistani Influencer Video Leaks

Maryam Faisal, a prominent Pakistani Tiktoker, has become the fifth Pakistani influencer to fall victim to a private video leak, following similar incidents involving celebrities like Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira Khan. A private video allegedly featuring Ms Faisal has surfaced online, generating widespread debate and speculation, Daily Pakistan reported. The video, which appears to show a woman resembling Ms Faisal in an intimate moment with a partner, has sparked numerous reactions across social media platforms. However, the influencer has not publicly commented on or confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The leaked video has sparked debates about digital privacy and the growing problem of online harassment targeting influencers.

Who is Maryam Faisal?

Maryam Faisal is a Pakistani TikToker who has gained significant popularity on the platform. Known for her engaging content, she has amassed millions of followers. Her TikTok account (@maryamfaisal100) features a variety of videos, including dances, lip-syncs, and lifestyle content.

Fifth such breach

This recent string of privacy violations started with social media influencer Minahil Malik after intimate videos allegedly featuring her were leaked and rapidly spread online, sparking extensive public debate. She claimed that the video was "fake" and lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

After that, a private video of Pakistan TikTok star Imsha Rehman went viral, showing her in an intimate position. She faced a lot of backlash from social media users, who accused her of intentionally making the video public to gain attention. In response, she also deactivated her social media accounts.

Later, a private video of Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad was also leaked on social media. Several explicit clips allegedly showed Ms Mohammad in a compromising position. However, the videos could not be verified. The 32-year-old influencer said that people are misusing her name and photoshoot pictures and creating fake photos.

Last week, Kanwal Aftab, a prominent Pakistani influencer, became the fourth victim of the leak. The clips allegedly featured Ms Aftab in a "compromising situation", sparking widespread attention and controversy.