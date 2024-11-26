Kanwal Aftab Becomes Latest Victim In Series Of Pakistani Influencer Video Leaks

Kanwal Aftab, a prominent Pakistani influencer, has become the fourth Pakistani influencer to fall victim to a private video leak, following similar incidents involving celebrities like Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira Khan. The intimate videos and images allegedly feature Ms Aftab in a "compromising situation", sparking widespread attention and controversy. The leaked video, which is still under scrutiny for its authenticity, has sparked debates about digital privacy and the growing problem of online harassment targeting influencers. However, Aftab has not yet publicly commented on the leak.

Who is Kanwal Aftab?

Ms Aftab is a 26-year-old social media personality known for her lifestyle, beauty, and family-related content. Based in Lahore, she boasts an impressive social media presence, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She shares moments from her life with her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar, who is also a TikTok star, and their daughter. She got married in 2021 and the duo became parents to Aizal Zulqarnain in 2023.

She has collaborated with various brands and has become a prominent figure in Pakistan's social media landscape. She also runs a successful TikTok channel.

A string of similar incidents

Last week, a private video of Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad was leaked on social media. Several explicit clips allegedly showed Mathira in a compromising position. However, the videos could not be verified. The 32-year-old influencer said that people are misusing her name and photoshoot pictures and creating fake photos.

Before that, a private video of Pakistan TikTok star Imsha Rehman went viral, showing her in an intimate position. She faced a lot of backlash from social media users, who accused her of intentionally making the video public to gain attention. In response, she deactivated her social media accounts.

Previously, an alleged intimate video of another Pakistani social media personality Minahil Malik with her boyfriend was circulated online, forcing her as well to deactivate her accounts. She also claimed that the video was "fake" and lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).