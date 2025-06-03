Pakistani Teen Influencer Shot Dead At Home, Cops Suspect Dishonour Killing

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sana Yousuf, a 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok influencer, was shot dead at home in Islamabad, suspected to be an honour killing by a relative. Known for promoting cultural pride and women's rights, her death highlights rising violence against female influencers.

A 17-year-old Pakistani social media influencer was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad on Monday. Police suspect it to be a case of honour killing.

Sana Yousaf, a popular TikTok content creator from Upper Chitral with nearly 5 lakh followers on Instagram, was reportedly killed at close range by a relative, according to Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV.

The incident took place at her home in Sector G-13. Quoting police officials, media reports said the suspect had a conversation with Ms Yousaf outside her home before entering and opening fire. "The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped," a police officer told local media.

Ms Yousaf was reportedly shot twice at point-blank range. She died on the spot.

Her body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem examination.

While no arrests have been made yet, police are investigating multiple angles, including the possibility of an honour killing. Honour killing is the murder of a person by family members who believe the victim brought shame or dishonour upon the family.

SAMAA TV reported the attacker may have been a guest at her residence. "Sana Yousaf, who hailed from Upper Chitral and resided in Sector G-13 of Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect," the channel said, citing police sources.

Sana Yousaf rose to fame through her TikTok videos and was widely followed for her content. The Chitral teenager was the daughter of a social activist and used her platforms, especially TikTok and Instagram, to promote cultural pride, women's rights, and educational awareness. Her content often sheds light on Chitrali traditions.

The case adds to a growing list of violent incidents targeting young female influencers in the country. Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was shot dead in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle because she posted videos on TikTok.

Her father, Anwarul-Haq, grew enraged when Hira refused to stop using TikTok. He then conspired with his brother-in-law to kill her. Police arrested both men, who later confessed to the murder.