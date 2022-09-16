Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeks Suggestion On Electric Scooter, Gets Trolled Online

Several users requested a "fire extinguisher" along with the Ola S1 E-scooter.

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's recent social media post on accessories to go along with the Ola S1 Electric scooter is being trolled on Twitter.

On Thursday, Mr Aggarwal posted a question, asking internet users a simple question: "What accessories would you like to have along with the Ola S1?" To this, several social media users asked for a host of things, including backrests scooter covers and etc. However, others also used the opportunity to raise their complaints against the company's customer care and voice other woes.

What accessories would you like to have along with the Ola S1? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2022

One user voiced one of the major issues hounding the electric vehicle industry and said, "Safety". Several others also requested a "fire extinguisher" along with the Ola S1 E-scooter.

Another user wrote, "For sure, it's the ladies foot rest. Everything else could wait i guess," a fourth hilarious added, "Rear camara on screen, Umbrella, Cold coffee, Driving instructor, audio mode, Drive record in memory card, Helmet, And hypothetically global permit."

One user even complained about their scooters and Ola's customer service. "Lol, the customer support who is supposed to respond does not even care to reply for months and you are seeking a reply from the CEO," he wrote in response to another person's tweet.

"The 95% of people who have reacted to you want you to improve your customer service and assistance. I hope you are familiar with the marketing notion of "word of mouth". I am still in the host city and have not received my scooter despite completing complete payment on Sep 1st," added another.

Meanwhile, in the past few months safety concerns have been raised about these EV scooters. Back in June, Bhavish Aggarwal even addressed the issue and said that world-class agencies have been hired to find out why the Ola electric scooter caught fire.

"Will there be occurrences in the future, there might be," Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal responded when asked a question about the fires at a private event. "But our commitment is that we will make sure we analyse every issue and if there are fixes to be done we will fix them," he added.