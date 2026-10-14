Nurse, 24, Faces Racism In Australia, Considers Returning To India: 'I Feel Lonely Here'

An Indian woman in Australia said she was considering returning to the country due to racism and being lonely. Working professionally as a nurse, the 24-year-old detailed that despite securing a job, she did not feel like she belonged in Australia. The woman said she was planning to move back once she secures permanent residence (PR). The woman highlighted that she would settle in India for a few years before figuring out where she actually preferred living.

"All my friends live in India, and I feel quite lonely here. And working in healthcare, I have faced a lot of racism. I also worked as a school nurse and Indian kids in general face horrible racism. I feel scared that my kids probably will face it too," she wrote.

The nurse said she preferred dating in India and that she will have a better time finding someone back home than in Australia. However, her family members said she would be 'stupid' to return.

"Also, I'm an only child to a widowed mum. My dad took his own life when I was a teen, so if I ever build a family here in Australia, there will be no one to take care of my mum once she's older," she said.

"In India, at least I can be there on short notice if something happens," the nurse said, adding that she had an online cybersecurity master's so she might switch fields once back in India.

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'Return Home'

Reacting to the post, social media users advised the nurse to return home if she could not acclimatise to the social dynamics of Australia.

"You have identified and mentioned so many reasons for going back but not a single one for staying in Australia. I think you know what your heart is telling you. There's nothing stupid about going back. Be happy!" said one user, while another added: "India is your home. Come back home if you are not comfortable away from it."

A third commented: "After you get PR, it's not as easy as taking a flight back and forth. Becoming a non-resident in one country and resident in another requires a lot of admin work as well as tax implications."

A fourth said: "I spent about seven years in the US, and for three of them I couldn't see my parents in person, so I understand wanting to be near your people."