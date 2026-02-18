NRI Reveals Reason To Leave Rs 2.9 Crore Salary In US To Return To India

After spending more than 12 years in the United States, an NRI man said he was planning to return to India, alongside his family, to ensure that the children could spend more time with their grandparents. The 36-year-old NRI said he was planning to move to Navi Mumbai by the middle of this year and sought the internet's advice on whether it was the right move for the family.

"I'm 36, currently living in the USA on an H1B with a Nov 2018 Priority date. After much thought, my wife and I have decided to relocate our family of five back to Navi Mumbai this June," the NRI wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI disclosed an annual US income of Rs 2.9 crore ($320,000) and a net worth of Rs 9.06 crore ($1 million), supplemented by a debt-free home. In comparison, his Indian job offer stands at an annual package of Rs 1.5 crore.

"My parents are in Hyderabad, so being closer to family is a huge driver. We want the kids to grow up with their grandparents and cousins," the NRI said,

"However, leaving a paid-off home and a $320k salary feels like a massive shift. For those in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, how does an approximately Rs 1.5 crore pay (including equity) feel compared to a $320k US salary? How have your US-born kids adjusted to the schooling and lifestyle change?" he questioned.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Package Is Decent'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, adding that nothing could beat the feeling of familiarity and living close to their loved ones.

"Right and wrong depends on your priorities in life. Rs 1.5 crore is a comfortable salary in India," said one user, while another added: "Dude with $1.5 million in savings, 1.5 crore India package, you and your family will have a lifestyle that will be far better than US lifestyle."

A third commented: "Congrats on amassing the true wealth of 3 kids by your mid-thirties. That's awesome! Becoming rarer and rarer among young tech families."

A fourth said: "Your India package is pretty decent and you'll save at least 50 per cent if not more. If I were you and in this situation, I'd pick being with parents in a blink. The rest is your (and your spouse's) call. Do what your conscience says so you'll be happy. Best wishes!"