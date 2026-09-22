NRI Returns To India After 23 Years In US, Says 'I Felt Safer In Mumbai'

An NRI has caught social media's attention after revealing that he returned to India after 23 years as he 'felt safer in Mumbai'. In a now-viral post, the NRI said he moved to the US at the age of 15, enrolled in a good college in New York City, where he completed his bachelor's and master's in biomedical engineering before landing a stable job in the pharmaceutical industry, where his H-1 B visa was sponsored.

The NRI said he applied for US citizenship five years later and started his own business, which was quite successful. However, when his father passed away, the desire to return to India became stronger.

"By this time, my parents were in their late 60s, getting older, and did not have any inclination to move to the US. Dad was diagnosed with cancer and passed away at 70, and mom was alone taking care of her 12-year-old dog and 90-year-old mother, both cancer survivors," the NRI said.

"This was my primary motivation to move back to help mom. I was already settled in my career, unmarried, with a dog and a white picket fence house; I guess you can call that the American Dream."

The man said he initially returned to India in 2018 and then again in 2020 before COVID-19 struck. During the pandemic, India grew on him, and he decided to return for good to the homeland.

"It just felt safer in Mumbai. I returned to the US in 2022, resigned from pharma, sold my company, and planned out my US exit," he said.

In 2023, the NRI said he sold his Pennsylvania home and moved back to Mumbai, where he did some consulting and tech transfers for Indian companies.

"I am still in touch with my childhood friends who I had left behind before moving to the US. Although they are busy with their own families, we meet quite often and at least go on trips/treks once a year."

Though he sometimes missed the US, friends, and the lifestyle, the NRI said nothing compared to the feeling of being back in India.

"There is nothing compared to eating home-cooked food, having evening tea with your parent or just listening to their childhood stories or hanging out with your cousins/old friends. This feeling of unconditional love is nothing in front of all the clean air."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the NRI for his decision to return and advised him to enjoy his time with his loved ones.

"You seem happy. 100 per cent contentment is probably not possible. Come back to the US only if there is a compelling reason. Best of luck. Do good. Be happy," said one user while another added: "In the same boat as OP. Although I wish I could ride a motorbike, even so, he's right. India isn't all that bad."

A third commented: "I love this post. You did what is right for you; don't let nobody tell you otherwise. People don't understand that citizenship is just a piece of paper, bro. The only thing that really gives you happiness in life is being able to support the fam that made you capable in the first place."

A fourth said: "Enjoy here. Be there for your mom and when her time is over, you can still decide if you want to live here or go to the US."