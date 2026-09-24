US Announces New Visa Restriction Policy Against Birth Tourism 'Fraud', What It Means

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, issued a press statement on September 23, 2026, announcing a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign commercial birth tourism networks. In his statement, Rubio said: "These networks advertise and coach foreign nationals to lie on U.S. visa applications and collect tens of thousands of dollars to arrange births on American soil for the sole purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship."

US Targets Those Involved in Commercial Birth Tourism Networks

The statement says the new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act targets individuals who "knowingly engage in, have engaged in, or facilitate birth tourism to the United States", including:

Owners, operators and managers of commercial birth tourism facilitation networks

Visa "fixers" who coach applicants to commit fraud

Foreign medical providers who knowingly abet and facilitate such travel and the fraudulent use of the Medicaid system

Other individuals who support, abet and enable commercial birth tourism

What Is Birth Tourism and Is It Illegal?

Birth tourism is the practice of travelling to another country for the purpose of giving birth there. Often, the end goal is obtaining a passport for the baby. Birthright citizenship grants citizenship to those born on US soil.

Another reason for birth tourism may be access to healthcare.

It is already illegal to travel to the US for the primary purpose of giving birth. In August, US President Donald Trump announced new executive orders limiting birthright citizenship for certain groups.

How Many Birth Tourists Are There in the US?

As reported by the BBC, Trump said in August that "hundreds of thousands" of babies have been born through birth tourism in the US. However, there are no government figures specifically tracking women who travel to the US on tourist visas to give birth.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 9,500 babies were born to foreign women in the US in 2024. This figure is based on births registered to mothers with foreign addresses.

Why Is the US Against Birth Tourism?

In his latest statement, Marco Rubio said: "The Trump Administration is using every tool at our disposal to defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship, protect American public benefits and U.S. taxpayers from exploitation, and safeguard our national security."

The new policy aims to prevent foreigners from "exploiting" the US immigration system. Rubio added: "By restricting visa issuance of those who both engage in and profit from this fraud, we are sending a clear message: The United States will not allow foreigners to exploit our immigration system and violate the sanctity of U.S. citizenship."

The statement added: "This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions."