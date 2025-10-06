NRI Ditches Singapore For 'Chaotic' India, Plans Rs 1 Crore Investment In Chennai

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in Singapore has said they would rather live in a 'chaotic India' than stay in the Southeast Asian nation. In a now-viral post titled, "Returning to Chennai", the 26-year-old Indian turned Singapore citizen with OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) said they wanted to relocate and invest money in the homeland.

"I came here [Singapore] in '07 as a young boy. Completed my studies and all other obligatory services and got my citizenship in 2021 as it was best for my career and future," the user wrote in the r/nri subreddit.

"I will be completely honest, I despise the monotonous life Singapore offers. I know there are many that will take my position in a heartbeat. I hear you but despite India having its cons, I veer more towards living closer to my family and I would rather live in chaotic India than elsewhere."

Facing an 'identity crisis', the user said they had all but decided to relocate to India, though they were unaware of the full extent of the difficulties they might encounter.

"Everyone may not agree with me but I have made up my mind to return to India in the next 5 years," the NRI said, adding that they planned to invest nearly Rs 1 crore in business.

"I was thinking of investing in commercial property(ies) for under 70L and invest in a business for 30L; in or near Chennai/Kanchipuram, basically under 1 crore without taking any loans or take as little loan as possible."

Check the viral post here:

'Worst case, you can...'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users congratulated the individual on their decision to return to India, while others told them to be circumspect and not rush into shifting base.

"It is only human to long for what we do not have. We seek the next thing and when it's done, we long for yet another. That does not mean we should not try. All the best for your soul searching," said one user, while another added: "You will do great in India. Good luck. Worst case, you can always go back."

A third commented: "You want some drama in life. Just 1 recommendation. Never give up your Singapore citizenship."

In another viral post last month, a user revealed that they doubled their net worth and were living a happier life while living closer to the family after returning from the US. The man added that four years after the return, he had doubled his net worth to Rs 12.4 crore ($1.4 million) and was living happily in a Tier-2 city, near his parents' house.