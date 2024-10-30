NRI Calls Out Ignorant Behaviour Of Fellow Indians On Flight: 'Behave Like Human Being'

Reddit users agreed with the OP and shared similar instances. (Representative pic)

A Reddit post calling out Indians for their unruly behaviour on a plane is going viral on social media. In his post titled 'From an Indian to an Indian', a non-residential Indian (NRI) from Krakow, Poland, expressed his disappointment with the alleged actions of other Indian co-passengers aboard a plane. He claimed that people coming to Delhi on a flight from Munich created chaos, spoke loudly, behaved rudely and showed no regard for other passengers. The OP (original poster) called out Indian passengers for their inappropriate behaviour and urged them to "behave like humans".

"Sometimes I (live in Krakow) am ashamed to be seen an Indian. The title says that, I want to ask as an Indian who also lives abroad to the indians who live abroad too, why can't you guys understand that your behaviour is seen by everyone," the Redditor wrote, before listing instances that left him feeling "ashamed".

Take a look below:

In his post, the OP described his experience at the airport, saying that "loud Indians" were "shouting their throats out while the other side of the airport was fine". He also mentioned that people were blasting their Instagram reels at full volume. The Redditor claimed that fellow travellers were also "breaking queues while others waited for hours".

After boarding the flight, the OP stated that "there was panic immediately because people started sitting on seats which weren't theirs' because they wanted to sit with their family". "Women besides me, kept all the hand-rest space for herself and was so ignorant when i tried to take a bit of space by again forcing her elbows in. And also i was asked to change my seat (i didn't)," the user wrote.

He also said that at one point, the woman removed her shoes and the "stench was horrible" that he and the person sitting next to him woke up. The flight attendant then provided them with a balm to apply to their noses to lessen the discomfort caused by the odour.

The Redditor emphasised how Indians are constantly eager to go first and are unaware of others in need. "While picking up the luggage a member of the helping staff was helping a disabled lady and she was trying to see her luggage, but people were so ignorant and started blocking her because they wanted to go first," the user noted.

"Now I see why my friend takes business class, i will do the same. All I am trying to say in this post is, if you are an individual who behaves like that, please understand everyone notices it, people are just too nice to point it out. You all are representing India so please behave like a human being," the OP concluded.

In the comments section, users agreed with the OP and shared similar instances. "Playing reels and YouTube on speaker, loudly talking over the phone in a bus... oh man! I wish they understand how others feel about it. Civic sense must be taught and promoted loudly," wrote one user.

"Well, as an expat I can confirm this is true, although I have travelled from India to Germany and back only 4 times, reading this hit me with a flashback of my travelling experience," commented another.

"I feel the same way. I have travelled internationally at least 50 times and had the same experience every single time. We never went through any cultural transformation or refinement, to fit into the modern world. All our governments have focused on keeping people divided and poor with no real emphasis on education, honesty, or etiquette," expressed a third user.