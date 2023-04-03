'Not Ignoring You': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Posts Photo With Girls With His Focus On Food

Mr Along confessed his love for food in the post.

Temjen Imna Along, a Nagaland politician, is well-known for his amazing sense of humour and entertaining social media captions. He regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice and heartwarming videos. In the past, Mr Along has also posted pictures and videos showing him trying different cuisines and his love for food. Following his passion for the same, recently, the BJP leader posted a picture on social media in which he is seen enjoying a meal as a group of girls pose for a photo with him. Mr Along confessed his love for food with a funny caption as the girls looked into the camera.

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dg6psXJR1w — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 3, 2023

In the picture, Mr Along is seen enjoying a cup of tea and a paratha as the girls stand behind him. He is seen looking down at his plate, unbothered by the group behind him. He did, however, make his point more clear in the text. He said, "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food."

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 5.7 lakh views and 19,000 likes.

"Never come in between a hungry man and his food," said a user.

"Food > Girls" said a second user.

A third person said, "Temjen Ji, The girls are not ignoring you either. They are just having a moment with the camera . Btw it is refreshing to see a leader as humorous as you."

"Aloo Paratha k sath no mazak" remarked another person.

"I wish I had your commitment and focus," noted another person.

"You are the cutest minister in India a full of humour. God bless you! Live long and young!!" added a person.