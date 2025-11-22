"No Horn No Hurry,": Indian Man's Viral Video Shows Dubai's Traffic Discipline

In a video that is now gaining attention online, an Indian man has sparked a discussion about traffic behaviour after sharing a clip from Dubai. The video, recorded and posted on Instagram by Lovkesh Solanki, shows him walking on a pavement in Dubai's busy Business Bay area. He explains how the city maintains impressive traffic discipline, even during the evening rush when cars line up and residents head home.

In the video, Solanki explains that he is standing on a busy street in Dubai's Business Bay in the evening. He shows that despite heavy traffic and people returning home, there are no horns to be heard anywhere. According to him, drivers here only honk when someone makes a genuine mistake, such as forcibly entering a lane or not using their indicators. Beyond that, there's no need to honk. He also mentioned that in India, people honk even when the vehicle is stopped, whereas Dubai drivers follow traffic rules with complete discipline.

Watch Video Here:

Solanki shared the video with a caption that reads, "No horns. No hurry. Just smooth drives in Dubai."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the traffic rules of Dubai. One user said that this is why Dubai is the best, while India lacks proper regulations.

Another viewer praised the city, writing, "Dubai is a completely different level."

A user commented, "People should learn something from this."