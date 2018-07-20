No Big Deal, Just An 8-Foot Python And 3-Foot Cobra Captured In Delhi

Both the python and the cobra will eventually be released into the wild

Offbeat | | Updated: July 20, 2018 19:23 IST
Rain may have brought some much needed respite to parts of Delhi but it has also brought some rather unwanted guests out in the open. Not one but two snakes had to be removed by NGO Wildlife SOS after distress calls came in from different areas of the city on Thursday.

The NGO, which runs a 24-hour rescue helpline, first received a call about a snake found in Nardan Basti located near Lal Kuan, Tughlakabad. Upon reaching, the rescuers found an eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python hiding in a hole in the boundary wall of a residential colony. The snake was subsequently removed from the spot.

9l0l6mq4

The eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python rescued by Wildlife SOS 

A second call led them to discover an almost three-foot-long cobra hiding in the staff room of Neighbourhood Woof, a shelter for stray dogs in Prahladpur, Rohini. The rescuers removed the cobra from the premises as well.

j0g1hogc

The cobra removed from a shelter for stray dogs in Prahladpur, Rohini.

Both the python and the cobra, currently under observation, will eventually be released into the wild.

While Indian Rock Pythons are non-venomous, cobras are among the most venomous snake species found in India.

A little over a week ago, three cobras were found and rescued from different parts of Delhi.

