It's Raining Cobras In Delhi. Three Found And Captured In A Day

A four-foot-long cobra found at a school in Delhi's Laxmi Bai Nagar.

Not one or two but three cobras were found in different parts of the National Capital today. NGO Wildlife SOS received distress calls after cobras were spotted in various areas of the city. All three snakes were removed and rescued by the NGO's team. Cobras are among the most venomous snake species found in India.

The rescue helpline received the first call from the MCD Health Centre in Badli village. A five-foot-long cobra was spotted inside a medical supply room and was subsequently locked inside by a terrified staff member. By the time the team from the NGO arrived, the snake had hidden under a cupboard. It took half an hour to rescue the snake.

Another cobra, almost four-foot-long, was rescued from the Govt. Senior Secondary School in Laxmi Bai Nagar.

The third cobra was removed from the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus after it was spotted in the Girls' Wing inside Lohit Hostel.

The cobras have been kept under observation and will eventually be released into the wild.

"Being one of the four most venomous snake species to be found in India, our team had to exercise a lot of caution while conducting the rescue in order to avoid any unnecessary casualties," Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS said.

According to the NGO, rainy season plays a huge part in snakes venturing into human habitations.

"Most snakes are burrowing reptiles and they spend most of their time underground but during monsoons their homes get destroyed due to flooding and are forced to venture into human habitations, in search of rodents and lizards," said Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects. "Moreover, monsoons mark the mating season for frogs and being a common prey base for snakes, a rise in their population attracts various snakes in the city that depend on them for survival."