Niu Lai: How A Badly Animated Chinese Film Became An Internet Sensation

A low-budget Chinese animated film has become an unlikely box-office success after its poor graphics and strange story turned it into an internet meme. Niu Lai, or The Arrival of the Ox, was released in China on 5 August. The film follows a young calf on a dreamlike journey to become a warrior.

According to the South China Morning Post, the film initially appeared to be heading for failure. Its animation was widely mocked, with snakes looking like springs, grass shown as yellow blocks labelled "grass", and leaves appearing as simple balls.

The film made just over 7,000 yuan, about US$1,000, during its first 10 days. But audience members began posting clips recorded inside cinemas on Chinese social media. The unusual images and confusing story quickly spread online, encouraging more people to see the film for themselves.

The South China Morning Post reported that Niu Lai had taken more than 21 million yuan, about US$2.9 million, by 18 August. Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan Professional was then forecasting a final box office of 135 million yuan.

The success has also raised questions about why people are going to see the film. Some audiences reportedly treat screenings almost like comedy shows, laughing and talking during the film. For others, watching it has become a shared social experience and an easy topic of conversation.

The film was made over five years by director Xin Yumeng and his mother, screenwriter Sun Lifang. Xin has said the film was intended as a family story about overcoming difficulties and valuing family relationships. Limited money and equipment affected what the filmmakers were able to create.

The South China Morning Post quoted communications specialist Ivy Yang as saying the film's popularity may partly reflect a growing reaction against computer-generated "AI slop". She said audiences can appreciate work that looks handmade, simple or even absurd.

The film's rise has also highlighted the power of online culture. Videos that might normally be seen as copyright problems have helped create interest in a film that otherwise could have disappeared from cinemas.

However, experts have warned against treating Niu Lai as a formula that other filmmakers can easily copy. Its success appears to be linked to a particular moment in Chinese internet culture, where audiences have turned an apparently poor film into an unusual social event.

The film has also divided viewers. Some people believe buying tickets rewards poor-quality filmmaking, while others see its popularity as evidence that audiences are free to decide what deserves their money.

For now, Niu Lai has shown that a film does not always need polished animation or conventional appeal to attract a large audience. In the age of memes, the conversation around a film can sometimes become as important as the film itself.