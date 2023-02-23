Newlyweds In US Miss Their Reception After Being Stuck In Elevator, Rescued

The firefighter opted for the 'rope rescue'

A newlywed couple missed their own wedding reception after getting trapped in an elevator for two hours. Victoria and Panav Jha from North Carolina were heading up to their reception party, which was on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian hotel when their lift got stuck between the ground floor and the first floor, reported Wbtv.com.

The rescue services tried to repair the lift but later firefighters were called to the scene. They soon understood that the situation was different from their usual elevator rescue calls.

"We go up maybe five feet and then just stopped," Panav Jha told WBTV. "The door was slightly ajar, so I was like, 'Hmm, that's not normal.'"

Along with the bride and groom, there were four other guests stuck including Victoria's sister.

"We went through all of the normal troubleshooting that you do on an elevator call and none of that was working, so that's when we realized we were going to elevate it to what it ended up being, what was a rope rescue," firefighter David Budd said.

The firefighter opted for the 'rope rescue' in which they first opened the top of the elevator and then pulled all six people up to the fourth floor one by one.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared this incident on Facebook along with the picture of newlyweds and firefighters. "WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment," they wrote.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Congratulations, on the rescue! That was Test #1 on the marriage and they are both smiling so many wishes for a very happy life together."

