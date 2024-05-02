''Never Thought I Would Need An AC'': Woman's Post On Bengaluru's Harsh Summer Strikes A Chord

Many other Bangaloreans related to her post and shared similar concerns.

Bengaluru, once known for its pleasant weather, is now facing a severe water crisis and an unusually hot summer. Previously, residents of the city who only needed a fan to cool off, are now scrambling to buy coolers and air conditioners to beat the heat. Amidst this, a woman took to X to address the rising temperature in the city and lamented that Bangaloreans can no longer take pride and brag about the city's ''perfect'' weather.

Investor and equity researcher Prerana Nireeksha Amanna who has lived in the city for over 20 years, expressed that she never ''thought she would ever need an AC''.

''Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and people would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the “ weather” card. What is this heat even? It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable,'' Ms Amanna wrote on X while sharing a picture of an AC installed in her bedroom.

Many other Bangaloreans related to her post and shared similar concerns. One user wrote, ''I bought this air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after 8 years!!! AC will be required soon I believe!!!''

Another commented, ''Bangalore was heaven in 1970s, it's now "developed" into hell.''

A third said, ''Yes, average global temperature has increased by nearly 1*C over the past 4 decades and 2023 was the warmest year on record since global temperatures were recorded 1850 onwards. Likely result of global warming.''

A fourth wrote, ''In 1952, when my father was undergoing training as an Air Force Airman in Bangalore, it was famous in India as ‘No Ceiling Fan' city. Old houses can still be seen having low ceilings! In 70 yrs we have come to Air Con!'' A fifth added, ''Karma hunting us back for teasing hot cities.''

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, the hot and dry weather is likely to continue till May 5.