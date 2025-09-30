Navratri Celebrations Halted For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final, Video Viral

Facing off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India managed to clinch a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday (Sep 28). Rinku Singh smashed a boundary on the first and only delivery he faced in the tournament to secure the victory and send the entire country into delirium. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, which shows the extent of love for cricket in the country where Navratri celebrations were briefly halted for the final few deliveries.

The viral Instagram video titled "Navratri x India vs Pak," shows devotees in traditional attire celebrating the pious festival. As the match entered the final over, the crowd intently looked towards the screen, praying that the result would fall in favour of the Men-in-Blue.

The prayers were soon answered as Rinku smashed Haris Rauf over the midwicket region for a boundary as the crowd erupted into pure, unadulterated joy. The singers on the stage started singing devotional songs while drummers triumphantly started beating the drums.

Watch the viral video here:

'Pure goosebumps'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 15 million views and thousands of comments, with social media users awestruck by the celebrations and love for the sport.

"Cricket is an emotion, they said. Very well said," said one user, while another added: "This is pure goosebumps. Well played, Indian cricket team."

A third commented: "Oh, wish I could have been there. The energy is out of this world."

While India won the tournament, the presentation ceremony took a bizarre turn when Pakistan minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi left the venue with the trophy. The Indian side refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who has spewed venom against India on multiple occasions.

In the end, Indian players performed an imaginary trophy lift-up, further rubbing into the misery of Pakistan and its related stakeholders.