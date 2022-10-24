Navin Patnaik Shares Mesmerising Photos Of Chilika Lake In Odisha

Chilika Lake the brackish water lagoon in the state is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik has shared breathtaking pictures of Chilika Lake on Twitter, the brackish water lagoon in the state which is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Mr Patnaik's images show Chilika Lake's lush green surroundings and clear blue water, which is populated with tiny boats on its coast.

#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha's culture & literature. It is a nature lovers' paradise and host to fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let's spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecretpic.twitter.com/FnvTFm9Bvh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 23, 2022

While sharing the post, he wrote, "Chilika Lake has been integral to Odisha's culture & literature. It is a nature lovers' paradise and host to a fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let's spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory."

Odisha Chief Minister's post has received over a thousand likes and more than 200 shares. While many users have praised Mr Patnaik for encouraging tourism in his home state, many others encouraged him to maintain tourist-related activities near the lake eco-friendly because the lake's ecosystem is extremely delicate.

An advocate from the high court of Odisha wrote, "I beg your attention @GovernorOdisha @Naveen_Odisha. I want to write a paper in association with Odisha tourism on the beautiful and social heritage of Odisha. I am looking forward to establish Odisha in frontline of this World. Please help Namashkar."

Another user said, "Can attract more tourists if turned into an eco-tourism site with Facility of Boat Houses."

While sharing the post and praising Chilika Lake's natural beauty, a third user wrote, "Beautiful. Earth's bountiful needs to be preserved and nurtured."



