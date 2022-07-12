'Nature Flaunting Tricolour': Government Shares Photo Of Scene Resembling Indian Flag

Picture depicts nature's Tricolour creation resembling India's National Flag.

A picture going viral on social media and winning the hearts of Indians depicts nature's Tricolour creation resembling India's National Flag.

The stunning picture - that looks like a photo frame - has been shared by Indian Government on Twitter. It shows a seascape that appears to be drenched in the three colours of the Indian flag - saffron, white and green.

The photo was shared by the handle Amrit Mahotsav on Twitter on June 22nd but is now going viral.

"Our pride, the tricolor in nature," reads the caption of the post while text on the image reads, "Nature Flaunting The Tricolour."

The post received hundreds of likes since being shared and users left beautiful remarks in the comment section.

"Our pride tricolour," wrote one user, while another simply said "Beautiful."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, as well as the glorious history of the people, culture, and achievements of the country.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, beginning a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of Independence.

Videos and pictures of nature's glory are widely shared on social media. Recently, a video of water flowing from the mountains from Maharashtra's Naneghat is surprising the internet.

In the viral video, the water coming out of the waterfall is being reversed in the direction and goes upwards instead of falling down.

This video has received thousands of views and likes and users have been amazed from the natural beauty.