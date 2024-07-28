National Parents Day: Date, History And Significance

This unique day serves as a wonderful reminder to thank our parents.

Parents are the epitome of selfless love and unflinching commitment. They always put their children before themselves. National Parents' Day is a celebration that honours parents for their enduring love, sacrifices, and wisdom. It's a day dedicated to celebrating the special link between parents and children, and to recognize the critical role they play in shaping their children's lives. This unique day serves as a wonderful reminder to thank them. This year, National Parents Day will be celebrated on July 28.

Date

Each year, the day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. Considering how this day follows Mother's Day in May and Father's Day in June, it makes more sense to make it a special occasion for our parents.

History

In 1994, a Congressional resolution was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in the United States, marking the beginning of National Parents' Day. The following year, on July 28, 1995, the first Parents' Day was celebrated. On that day, Mr Clinton himself presented the inaugural National Parents of the Year Award, according to the National Archives website.

Significance

Parenting is perhaps one of the most challenging tasks. The day is celebrated to thank and honour parents who do everything to raise and protect their children. National Parents Day demonstrates how much society values the role that parents play in their children's lives and how much labour goes into raising a child. At a time when kids are more likely to become overwhelmed by competition, this message of gratitude takes on greater significance.

Ways to Celebrate

On Parent's Day, children should try to make sure that their parents are happy and enjoy life. You can surprise them with gifts, take them out for dinner or even cook for them at home.

Wishes

"You have always been with me, both on good and bad days. You have motivated me to do my best. I love you, mom and dad. Happy Parents Day!"

"Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a Happy Parents Day!"

"I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents Day!"



