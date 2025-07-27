Happy Parents' Day 2025: Wishes, Messages And WhatsApp Statuses To Share

Happy National Parents' Day: National Parents' Day, celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July, honours the role of parents in raising children and promoting responsible parenting. It's a day dedicated to recognising and honouring parents, guardians, and families for their love, support, and sacrifices. The day encourages people to show appreciation for their parents and family members, often through small gestures, gifts, or quality time spent together. To help you express your love and gratitude, here are a few heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your parents today:

Happy Parents' Day: Wishes And Messages

-Happy Parents' Day to the ones who loved me before I even knew what love meant. Your sacrifices, strength, and love - thank you for being the best parents

-I'm who I am because you believed in me. Love you, Mom and Dad

-Not all heroes wear capes, mine wear smiles and carry wisdom

-Thanks for holding my hand when I needed strength and letting go when I needed to fly

-You gave me roots and wings. How lucky am I? Thanks for being my guiding light

-Parents like you are rare, and I'm lucky to call you mine. Thanks for making me who I am today

-You raised a legend, and I raise a toast to you! Cheers to the best parents ever

-Wishing a very Happy Parents' Day to the ones who stood by me, believed in me, and never gave up on me

-Your love was my first lesson in kindness and strength. Happy National Parents' Day

-Thank you for always putting me first. Today, I celebrate you

-Thank you for every sleepless night, every packed lunch, and every sacrifice you made for me

-Every hug from you feels like the safest place on Earth. Happy Parents' Day

-Life gave me the best gift, you both. Thank you for making every day brighter and better

-Your love is my foundation, your lessons are my guide. Happy Parents' Day!

-To my first teachers, best friends, and greatest cheerleaders—Happy Parents' Day!

-Because of you, I know what love and dedication truly look like. Wishing you a Happy Parents' Day!

Happy Parents' Day: WhatsApp Statuses

-Forever grateful. Always yours.

-Mom and Dad, you are my safe place

-All I am, I owe to you

-My forever constants

-Cheers to the ones who never gave up on me

-My real-life superheroes

-Two legends, one home, endless love

-Parents: our first teachers, forever cheerleaders

-For all the sacrifices and smiles, thank you, parents!