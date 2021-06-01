Global Day Of Parents 2021: Warm Wishes And Quotes To Share

Global Day of Parents: Today the Global Day of Parents is being celebrated

Today is Global Day of Parents. A day to appreciate parents across the world, Global Parents Day or Parents Day, is an excellent opportunity for children and parents to celebrate the unique bond. "As families have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, family-friendly workplace practices and stronger childcare policies are needed more than ever," the United Nations said in its message on Global Day of Parents. This montage by the UN body shows why being a parent is special:

Supporting children starts with supporting parents.



This Global Day of Parents, UNICEF is calling on governments and businesses to invest in policies and programmes that put families first. pic.twitter.com/rDvMi1W4Xj — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 1, 2021

The things that describe what a parent's day is like: The moments of joy, moments of chaos and

moments of strength...

The moments of joy ????

The moments of chaos ????

The moments of strength ????



A special message from Olivia Colman, on Global Day of Parents. pic.twitter.com/MzFf2lgEuE — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 1, 2021

Tuesday is the Global Day of Parents.



As families have borne the brunt of the #COVID19 pandemic, family-friendly workplace practices & stronger childcare policies are needed more than ever. https://t.co/klRzCVBpQxpic.twitter.com/JbBc0INWId — United Nations (@UN) May 31, 2021

Global Day of Parents: Warm wishes you can share

You have been my role model. I cannot thank you enough for making me a strong parent. I wish you happiness on Global Day of Parents!

God couldn't be with me always, so He sent the two of you. Best wishes on Global Day of Parents!

Dear Mum and Dad, I'm not very good with words but here's sending you lots of hugs on Global Parents Day!

Thank you for always making me feel special. Wish your happiness on Global Day of Parents!

Quotes to share on Global Day of Parents