Global Day Of Parents 2021: Date, History And Significance

Global Day of Parents: Every year June 1 is celebrated as parents day

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1. A day to appreciate parents across the world, Global Parents Day or Parents Day, is an excellent opportunity for children and parents to celebrate the unique bond. On Global Day of Parents, the following quote of former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama perhaps sums up the sentiments of parents irrespective of their background. Addressing students at Tuskegee University, in May 2015, she had said, "I love our daughters more than anything in the world - more than life itself. And while that may not be the first thing that some folks want to hear from an Ivy-league-educated lawyer, it is truly who I am. So for me, being Mom-in-Chief is, and always will be, job number one."

When was Global Day of Parents first celebrated?

Since the 1980's, the United Nations began "focusing on the issues related to the family." A resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 17, 2012 deciding to proclaim June 1 as the Global Day of Parents. The resolution said: "The General Assembly invites Member States to celebrate the Global Day of Parents in full partnership with civil society, particularly involving young people and children."

Importance of Global Day of Parents amid COVID-19

The special day recognizes parents as ''vital in providing protection and positive development for their children'' and the ''primary caregivers and teachers of their children.'' As the main supporters of families, parents have had to face the brunt of the pandemic - economic, physical and phychological. Many men and women have had to support families including children and elderly parents, amid job loses. According to experts, caring for both the young and the old who are constantly homebound have been an extremely tough task. Taking care of out-of-school children and simultaneously continuing their work from home have taken a toll on parents globally.