Global Day Of Parents 2021: Parent-Child Pairs Who Won The Nobel Prize

Global Day of Parents, celebrated on June 1, is a special day for both parents and children. Parents are often the role model for their children and there are many instances when the latter have made their mum and dad proud. Did you know that winning the Nobel Prize runs in family of the famous scientist couple Marie Skodowska Curie and Pierre Curie. Better known as Madame Curie, she shared the Nobel Prize for Physics with her husband in 1903. In 1911, Madame Curie won the Nobel again; this time for Chemistry. Their elder daughter Irene Joliot Curie became a Nobel Laureate in 1935. She had won the Prize for Chemistry. On Global Day of Parents, here are seven extraordinary parent-child pairs who are Nobel Laureates.
Parent-Child Pairs Who Won The Nobel Prize
- Marie Skodowska Curie won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1911. She shared the Prize for Physics in 1903 with husband Pierre Curie. Their daughter, Irene Joliot-Curie was awarded the Chemistry Prize in 1935.
- William Bragg won the Nobel for Physics in 1915 and Lawrence Bragg in 1915.
- Physicist Niels Bohr was awarded the Nobel in 1922 and his son Aage N. Bohr in 1975.
- Hans von Euler-Chelpin won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1929 and his son Ulf von Euler for Medicine in 1970.
- Arthur Kornberg won the Prize in 1959 for Medicine and his son Roger D. Kornberg for Chemistry in 2006.
- Manne Siegbahn was awarded the Nobel for Physics in 1924 and his son Kai M. Siegbahn won the Physics Prize in 1981.
- Physicists JJ Thomson won the Nobel Prize in 1906 and his son George Paget Thomson in 1937.