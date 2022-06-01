Global Day Of Parents 2022: How To Celebrate The Day

Global Day of Parents is commemorated on June 1 every year to honour parents. (Representational)

The Global Day of Parents is commemorated on June 1 every year to honour parents. It's an occasion to thank parents across the world for their selfless dedication towards their children and their numerous sacrifices to nurture the bond with their kids.

It is an excellent opportunity for children to strengthen their bonds with their parents and show that they are there to take care of them. Global Parents Day also aims at raising awareness about the importance of quality parenting and family life in every child's upbringing.

Date

Global Day of Parents is commemorated on June 1 every year.

Theme

‘Appreciate all parents throughout the world' is the theme for Global Day of Parents, 2022.

Significance

As anchors of a family, one of the building blocks of our society, parents carry the huge responsibility of ensuring the overall wellbeing of all the members and also shielding them from any kind of harm. They do not just ensure the best possible economic and social security for their children as they grow but also contribute significantly to making them good human beings. They ensure that the children's health, education and emotional wellbeing are taken care of.

History

Every time we face a problem, the first thing we usually seek is an assurance from our family, that they are watching our back, and that they will warn us before we fall. Since the 1980s, the international community has increasingly understood this role. To emphasise the critical role of family and parents in raising children, the UN General Assembly designated the Global Day of Parents in 2012.

According to the United Nations, this day provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship." It says children grow up in a family environment, surrounded by happiness, love and understanding.

Here's how you can celebrate the day

Parents deserve all the praise and recognition for the years of hard work they put in to raise their children. Letting your parents or guardians to know how grateful you are for their love and commitment might be a simple way to commemorate the Global Day of Parents.

Buy a gift for your loved ones, treat them to lunch or dinner, or plan a picnic for them.

The objective is to show gratitude to your parents or guardians. You can even host a family get-together where you invite the parents of your friends and have a good time.

Use the hashtag #GlobalDayofParents on social media to acknowledge or thank your parents for their contributions to your life.