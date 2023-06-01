Global Day Of Parents 2023: History, Significance And Other Things To Know

Global Day of Parents highlight the important role played by parents in the lives of children.

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year to recognise the critical role parents play in the lives of their children. It also helps in the well-being of the society as a whole. The world began marking the day after the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents in 2012. On this day, people can spend time with their parents, give them gifts or plan to watch movies together. The UN emphasises on making the family bond stronger by spending time with your parents.

History of Global Day of Parents

Though UN formally recognised June 1 as the Global Day of Parents, its origins can be traced back to the 80s.

According to UN website, the international community began realising the important role a family plays in the lives of individuals. To emphasise on this, the UNGA adopted a number of resolutions and proclaimed the International Year of the Family and the International Day of Families.

But the UN said that presence of parents is very important for full and harmonious development of a child's personality. It added that children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding.

Importance and significance of Global Day of Parents

The Global Day of Parents gives a chance to recognise the central role families and parents play in the development and well-being of a child.

They not only offer identity, love, care, provision and protection to children and adolescents, but also provide economic security and stability.