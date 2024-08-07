National Handloom Day 2024: All You Need To Know

India's handloom industry employs 35 lakh people directly or indirectly.

The National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year in India. The day recognizes and honours the contribution of handloom weavers to the nation's economy and culture. India's handloom sector has a long history of cultural development. It has been passed down from generation to generation, whether they are intricate designs or traditional patterns and prints. The day also marks India's reaffirmation of protecting its glorious handloom heritage and empowering weavers and workers with greater opportunities to ensure livelihoods.

The Indian artisan community has done a great job of preserving the art by producing contemporary adaptations that satisfy contemporary consumers. The day aims to raise awareness of the value of the handloom industry and its role in the nation's socioeconomic growth.

History

The origin of National Handloom Day has its roots back in the Swadeshi Movement of 1905. The objective of the movement was to boycott British goods in favour of Indian-made products. Notably, handloom textiles were one of the essential products that were widely promoted during this time.

Notably, this is the 10th Handloom Day in India. The first Handloom Day was celebrated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. Now, it is celebrated across the country with a variety of events and activities.

Significance

India's handloom industry employs 35 lakh people directly or indirectly, making it the second largest employer in the nation after agriculture. There are exquisite variations of handloom weaving in every region, and the craft is associated with traditional values. Customers from all over the world are drawn to the distinctive weaves, designs, and traditional motifs of items like Banarasi, Jamdani, Baluchari, Madhubani, Kosa, Ikkat, Patola, Tussar Silk, Maheshwari, Moirang Phee, Baluchari, Phulkari, Laheriya, Khandua, and Tangaliya, to mention a few.

By using natural fibres and age-old methods, the production of these textiles honours India's centuries-old handloom weaving heritage while simultaneously advancing sustainable fashion.

