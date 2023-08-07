National Handloom Day 2023: History, Theme And Significance

National Handloom Day 2023: The day came into celebration only after 2015.

National Handloom Day is observed on August 7. This day honours the handloom weavers and recognises their role in the country's economy and culture. The handloom industry in India has a rich cultural heritage. Be it the classic patterns and prints or the intricate designs, they have been handed down from generation to generation. India's artisan community has done the job of keeping the art alive by creating modern interpretations that meet the demands of modern customers.

National Handloom Day also highlights the significance of the industry and empowers those who are employed in it. This day presents a crucial opportunity to express our appreciation and support towards the weavers who work tirelessly in order to create exquisite pieces of work.

National Handloom Day 2023: Theme

Sustainable fashion has been one of the hot topics in the fashion realm lately. In co-operating the same, the theme of National Handloom Day, this year is "Handlooms for Sustainable Fashion". It emphasises the significance of handloom weaving as an environmentally friendly procedure and sustainable substitute for machine-made fabrics.

National Handloom Day 2023: History

The origin of National Handloom Day has its roots back in the Swadeshi Movement of 1905. The objective of the movement was to boycott British goods in favour of Indian-made products. Notably, handloom textiles were one of the essential products that were widely promoted during this time.

However, the day came into celebration only after 2015. The Government of India, in 2015, designated August 7 as National Handloom Day. Now, it is celebrated across the country with a variety of events and activities.

National Handloom Day 2023: Significance

National Handloom Day has three major significance. First, the day commemorates the centuries-old tradition of handloom weaving in India. It is also an occasion to acknowledge the significant contribution of handloom weavers to the Indian economy. Last but not least, National Handloom Day promotes sustainable fashion, as these textiles are produced using natural fibres and traditional techniques that cause minimal impact on the environment.