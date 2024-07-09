NASA Shares Pic Of Moonrise From 'Unique Vantage Point' Of Space Station

The picture was clicked by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The social media handles of the US Space Agency are a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the agency shared a picture of moonrise from a "unique vantage point" inside the International Space Station.

The picture was clicked by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, who has been living aboard the International Space Station for about four months. In the image, a crescent-shaped moon is seen above the Earth's atmosphere. The planet resembles ocean-blue water. "Layers of orange and black appear underneath the horizontal band of blue stretching across the centre of the image. The crescent moon is white and stands out against the blackness of space," the US government organisation said in the description of the image.

See the image below:



While describing the scene, the astronaut said, "A sliver of a moon rises out of noctilucent clouds and appears to look towards the horizon awaiting the imminent sunrise."

In February, NASA shared a picture of the Moon and Earth in a single frame from the International Space Station. In the image, the Moon is seen in a crescent phase and the Earth appears blue with faint white clouds in the atmosphere. "Our Moon is in its waning crescent phase, where most of the sunlight is illuminating its far side - the side we can't directly see from Earth. The waning crescent is the last phase before the lunar cycle repeats with a "new moon" phase, where it is completely obscured from Earth's perspective," NASA wrote while sharing the image.

They added, "Seen from the @ISS, the Moon appears partially lit in the upper middle portion of the image. The Earth appears blue with faint white clouds in the atmosphere, stretching from the bottom left to the top right of the image. Black space surrounds the Moon."