"Control Uday, Control": <i>Welcome</i> Memes Flood Social Media As Tributes Pour In For Nana Patekar

Social media was flooded with tribute posts, messages and memes after veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The 75-year-old was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Hospital sources said doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he showed no response and was declared dead at 5:20 am.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI. A medico-legal case has been registered, and authorities will conduct a post-mortem.

Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.

But on X, Instagram and Facebook, the grief quickly took the form of viral memes and tribute edits. Fans flooded timelines with clips of his fiery monologues from Krantiveer, Parinda and Ab Tak Chhappan, and dozens of re-edited videos of his unforgettable portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome.

Uday Shetty: The Comic Don Who Became Bollywood's Ultimate Meme Machine

Nana Patekar reinvented his public image with his impeccable comic timing as the lovable don Uday Shetty in Welcome. While he was long known for his intense and hard-hitting performances, his portrayal of Uday Shetty introduced audiences to a lighter, funnier side of the actor. The character's quirky expressions, hilarious dialogues and unforgettable scenes went on to inspire countless memes, making Uday Shetty one of Bollywood's most iconic meme characters.

Even today, memes featuring the character are widely used on social media to perfectly capture everything from everyday frustrations to comic misunderstandings.