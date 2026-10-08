"Control Uday, Control": <i>Welcome</i> Memes Flood Social Media As Tributes Pour In For Nana Patekar

Social media was flooded with tribute posts, messages and memes after veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The 75-year-old was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Hospital sources said doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he showed no response and was declared dead at 5:20 am.
"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI. A medico-legal case has been registered, and authorities will conduct a post-mortem.
Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.
But on X, Instagram and Facebook, the grief quickly took the form of viral memes and tribute edits. Fans flooded timelines with clips of his fiery monologues from Krantiveer, Parinda and Ab Tak Chhappan, and dozens of re-edited videos of his unforgettable portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome.
This scene from 1994 movie Krantiveer shall always be remembered for one of the iconic monologues in the history of Hindi cinema. Nana Patekar had fiery presence on the screen audience used to visit theatres multiple times to just watch this entire scene Om Shanti Sadgati #NanaPatekarLegend— Avi (A Vishwamitra) (@AfricanShiva) October 8, 2026
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence: @ANI #NanaPatekar https://t.co/GhYaJlmwAs— RAHUL Thakur (@irahul_Speaks) October 8, 2026
India loses another fine actor.💔 Nana Patekar passes of cardiac arrest. RIP legend Nana Patekar Ji 💐 #NanaPatekar नाना पाटेकर Write "Om Shanti 🙏" https://t.co/6XxnUUPAVz— Voice of Hindus Women (@HinduWomenn) October 8, 2026
Uday Shetty: The Comic Don Who Became Bollywood's Ultimate Meme Machine
Nana Patekar reinvented his public image with his impeccable comic timing as the lovable don Uday Shetty in Welcome. While he was long known for his intense and hard-hitting performances, his portrayal of Uday Shetty introduced audiences to a lighter, funnier side of the actor. The character's quirky expressions, hilarious dialogues and unforgettable scenes went on to inspire countless memes, making Uday Shetty one of Bollywood's most iconic meme characters.
No more Uday shetty... https://t.co/OG32Lgqih2— White Tiger #OptionTrading (@imro4598sh) October 8, 2026
One of my favourite actors, Nana Patekar is no more 💔 A rare artist whose voice, expressions and raw acting could make a character unforgettable. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. #NanaPatekar #IndianCinema #Legend https://t.co/JDFEM11Qme— Smita More (@smitz0798) October 8, 2026
ये राज़ भी उनके साथ ही चला गया । rip नाना https://t.co/QSUetR7WLG— Shailendra jha (@justshailendra) October 8, 2026
Legend Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest 💔 Remembering all famous dialogues of Nana sir from welcome 🙏 - Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai… bas ek chhoti si kami hai. -Control, Uday… control! Control, Majnu… control! -Seh lenge thoda. -Saala jalta hai tu mujhse… Majnu! -Subah tak ek bhi aloo nahi bika… aadha pyaaz bhi nahi! Om shanti 🙏 Rest in peace legend No actor can come like you and match your versatility— Venky Mama (@venkymama100) October 8, 2026
Rab ne jodi today di.. ab no more Uday and shetty... 💔💔 Yaaar https://t.co/OG32Lgqih2— White Tiger #OptionTrading (@imro4598sh) October 8, 2026
Uday Shetty in Welcome will always remain one of my fav Bollywood characters I can't recall how many times I have watched this movie only because of him Forever in memories #NanaPatekar 💔 https://t.co/kA7sAv5UsV— Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) October 8, 2026
Even today, memes featuring the character are widely used on social media to perfectly capture everything from everyday frustrations to comic misunderstandings.
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