'Though I'm A Tough Guy But...': Nagaland Minister's Tweet Goes Viral

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a funny tweet on Wednesday.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his quirky social media posts, shared another interesting tweet that shows him standing with a group of girls. He is seen smiling, and in his tweet, highlights smiling "is very important". The minister's tweet, posted on Wednesday morning, has amassed more than two lakh views and over 15,000 likes. Mr Along's followers have flooded the comment section, urging him to get married.

"It's necessary to always laugh in life. Though I am a Sakht Launda (tough guy), but here I melted," Mr Along said in his tweet.

जिंदगी में हरदम हंसना जरूरी हैं !



वैसे तो मैं बड़ा Sakht Launda हूं,

पर यहां मैं Pighal गया ! 😜 pic.twitter.com/mGH67hBGkS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 5, 2023

Twitter users were in splits. "Congratulations to the tough guy," said one user. "You are awesome," tweeted another.

"This is why a bachelor's life is 100 times better," a third user commented.

A few days ago, the Nagaland minister shared a photo in which he is seen enjoying a meal as a group of girls pose for a photo with him. Mr Along confessed his love for food with a funny caption as the girls looked into the camera.

In the caption Mr Along said he is not "ignoring" the girls but just "having a moment with my food".

A week ago, the Nagaland BJP president shared a post that gave a light-hearted glimpse into the state's strategy for promoting tourism in Nagaland.

In a GIF he shared, Mr Along was seen hovering in the air while wearing a superhero outfit and talking to a man.

The politician regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. Last month, Mr Along shared a strong message about littering on roads and the damage it is causing to the environment.