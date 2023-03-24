Nagaland Minister Posts Funny Video To Explain Why He 'Prefers To Remain Single'

Temjen Imna Along in a minister in Nagaland cabinet.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his quirky social media posts, shared a video to deliver an important message about fire safety. But in a humorous style, he also mentioned how husbands "play with fire". The video shows a woman preparing a meal in the kitchen with her husband washing dishes. Suddenly, a fire is seen in her frying pan after which the man leaves everything behind, picks up their daughter and leaves the kitchen. He even slams the door while going out of the kitchen, leaving the woman stunned.

The angry woman goes after him with slippers in her hand.

Watch the video:

Hum kare to kare kya...



The tug of war between being a doting father & a dutiful husband is like playing with 🔥. This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single.



On a serious note, fire🔥 should not be taken lightly. Do install fire safety equipment at your home. pic.twitter.com/MD7Yn40f3V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 24, 2023

Mr Along said in his tweet, "Hum kare to kare kya (what can we do?)... the tug of war between being a doting father & a dutiful husband is like playing with fire (he used an emoji). This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single.

"On a serious note, fire should not be taken lightly. Do install fire safety equipment at your home," the minister added.

Twitter users were left in splits, with many of them posting a laughter emoji.

"Let's see how long you keep running away from marriage," commented one user.

"The guy in the clip got only 1 meal a day after this. Lost 20 kgs in 3 mths. Marriage could be more healthy than hitting the gym, sir. Please reconsider," tweeted another.

Earlier this week, he posted another interesting tweet with an important message for those stuck in traffic. The accompanying photo showed Mr Along sitting in a car and waiting for the traffic to clear. But instead of complaining, he was seen utilising the time by being on a virtual meeting on his phone.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's "productive" way to spend the time in traffic jam has struck a chord with other social media users who gave thumbs up to the message.

A few days back, he posted a picture of himself surrounded by children practicing martial arts. The minister called himself a "Sumo wrestler" and the children "Karate Kids" in his tweet. On World Sleep Day on Friday, he shared a photo that showed him and several others dozing off on the chairs in what appeared to be an auditorium.