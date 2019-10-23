Mysuru Man Takes Mother On Pilgrimage On Scooter. Anand Mahindra Says...

D Krishna Kumar quit his job to travel with his mother on a scooter.

The story of a Mysuru man who took his 70-year-old mother on a pilgrimage covering 48,100 kilometers on his scooter has struck a chord with the Internet, including businessman Anand Mahindra. D Krishna Kumar's incredible story was shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation, this morning on Twitter.

According to the video shared by Manoj Kumar, D Krishna Kumar quit his job to travel with his mother on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter. The reason? His mother, Choodarathna, was living alone in Mysuru, Karnataka, and told him she wanted to see Hampi.

"In the joint family system, my mother's role was confined to the kitchen until the death of my father," Mr Kumar, 39, told New Indian Express. "I decided that my mother deserves not only quality time from her only son, but also a dignified life for all the sacrifices she has made."

Mr Kumar decided to take his mother, who had hardly stepped out of her town, on a unique pilgrimage across India.

According to Orissa Post, Mr Kumar has travelled for seven months with his mother sitting pillion on his scooter. He quit his job to take his mother on the pilgrimage in January last year, and the two have together covered many holy places in India. They stayed in mutts instead of hotels and carried essentials on their scooter during this unique journey.

The touching story of D Krishna Kumar and his mother caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter this morning offering to gift Mr Kumar a car.

"A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country..." wrote Mr Mahindra. "If you can connect him to me, I'd like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey."

Mr Mahindra's post has been widely appreciated on the microblogging website, collecting over 4,000 'likes' within hours.

