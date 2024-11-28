Advertisement
Mysterious "Pillars Of Light' Illuminate The Sky In Canada's Alberta, See Pics And Videos

This occurs during extremely cold temperatures, often producing a stunning visual effect resembling columns of light stretching into the sky.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mysterious "Pillars Of Light' Illuminate The Sky In Canada's Alberta, See Pics And Videos
The light pillars are often misconstrued as paranormal phenomena.

Residents of Central Alberta in Canada recently witnessed a breathtaking atmospheric display as light pillars illuminated the night sky. These dazzling columns of light seem to emanate from ground-level sources, stretching upwards into the sky and creating an otherworldly, mirror-like illusion. Often misconstrued as paranormal phenomena, these light pillars are in fact a striking natural optical illusion formed by specific winter conditions.

See pictures and videos here:

How are Light pillars formed?

These vertical beams of light are created when light, usually from artificial sources such as streetlights, reflects off hexagonal ice crystals, typically measuring 0.02 mm, suspended in the atmosphere. These plate-shaped crystals behave like tiny mirrors, reflecting light from ground-based sources such as streetlights, building lights, or other artificial illuminations. As the light bounces off the ice crystals, it creates a dazzling, shimmering pillar that appears to stretch high into the sky, producing a breathtaking visual display.

While striking, these light pillars are a natural and scientifically understood phenomenon, unrelated to extraterrestrial activity or other mysterious causes. The winter phenomenon is predominantly witnessed in regions with frigid climates, particularly where temperatures plummet during the winter months. Countries such as Canada, Russia, and parts of Scandinavia offer ideal conditions for this spectacle, with light pillars frequently observed on bitterly cold nights when ice crystals are abundant in the atmosphere.

The formation of light pillars demands a precise convergence of meteorological conditions, including extremely cold temperatures ranging from -10° to -40°C, high humidity levels, and calm conditions with virtually no wind.

Show full article
