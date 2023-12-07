Riding Hands-Free, Canadian Cyclist Travels 130 Kilometres, Breaks World Record

Robert Murray broke the record in 5 hours and 37 minutes.

Alberta cyclist Robert Murray has etched his name in the record books with a phenomenal feat. He recently completed a hands-free bike ride of 130.29 km (80.95 miles), shattering the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance cycled (no hands).

Mr Murray's incredible journey took him 5 hours and 37 minutes, showcasing his remarkable balance, endurance, and focus. This achievement adds to the growing legacy of Canadian athletic prowess, inspiring others to push their limits and reach for the impossible.

This record attempt was part of a fundraising campaign for the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary.

“Alzheimer's is something that runs in my family, and I have since lost my grandma to the disease,” Robert told Guinness World Records.

“Breaking a record and raising money for a cause near and dear to my heart was just a double win!"

According to GWR, Robert first began cycling as a child. He was in swimming lessons and would bike with his sister to the pool early in the morning.

“It was 10 km and at the time felt like a long time, but we did it every day for two weeks,” said Robert.

"At the time, I was too slow, and my sister always had to bike ahead so she wouldn't be late, and I would just putt behind."

It was then that Robert fell in love with cycling long distances. At the age of 15, he saved up for his first road bike, which was the bike he used to break the record.

“A lot of the parts have since been replaced, but it's the same frame,” he said.

“It has a lot of the same scratches and dents from all the times I have fallen off of it."