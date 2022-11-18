'My Pancreas Ate Itself': UK Man Admitted To Hospital After Chugging 12 Energy Drinks In 10 Minutes

The man's blood reports showed that he had prediabetes

A 36-year-old gamer from the UK was admitted to a hospital after he allegedly chugged 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes to impress his co-workers. A Youtube video has resurfaced on the internet in which Dr Bernard Hsu says, "A man drank 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. This is what happened to his organs."

Dr Hsu is a clinical pharmacist who also runs a Youtube channel called Chubbyemu. It has more than 2.68 million subscribers and he often uploads educational medical videos and which are occasionally true stories that he or his colleagues have seen or heard about.

In an old video, the doctor talked about a patient in question, "JS." He was admitted to the emergency room and he complained of 'breakthrough abdominal pain.' In the re-enactment video, Dr Hsu has portrayed the man as a chubby, 36-year-old man obsessed with Pokemon video games and has struggled socially throughout his life.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Dr Hsu shared that JS complained of heart flutters and back pain after downing the energy drinks. Dr Hsu stated, "Immediately after chugging all 12 energy drinks, JS didn't feel well." To avoid the back pain, he decided to take a shot of liquor but ended up vomiting in a kitchen sink.

After a while, he decided to play some video games. Further in the video, the doctor shared the gamer was unable to eat or drink anything for several hours and he delayed seeking medical attention. The negligence resulted in the onset of acute pancreatitis.

The doctors at the hospital revealed that JS' pancreas has started to 'digest itself.' His body struggled to keep up with the excess of sugar and caffeine from the 12 cans. Dr Hsu said that JS' pancreas was swollen with fluid soon after his liver and kidneys started to shut down.

Doctors at the hospital started the treatment and JS also vomited on a nurse's shoes. He was given IV fluids and antibiotics.

The man's blood reports showed that he had prediabetes. Dr Hsu told his viewers, "Most people know that energy drinks can be dangerous when consumed in huge excess."

He added, "If you have one once in a while, and you're young and healthy, it's probably not a big deal. But if you start chugging multiple cans back to back, then bad things are probably going to happen."

The video amassed more than 6.5 million views and was posted in September 2021.

