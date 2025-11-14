Elon Musk's Son Questions Tesla Feature, Here's How Tesla Chief Reacts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's eldest child recently showed a lot of excitement over one of Tesla's playful features that lets the car make fart and goat noises. Shivon Zilis, who has four children with Musk, shared the story on social media. Zilis said that her eldest son excitedly told her, he knew his father invented the "car fart."

Check out the post here:

Eldest son, as excitedly as I've ever heard him:



“Hey! Hey! Did you know my dad invented the car fart???” — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) November 13, 2025

Here's Is How Musk Reacted

Elon Musk responded to the post with a fire emoji, showing his joy. Musk's mother, Maye Musk, also reposted Zilis post and added laughing and heart emojis.

Social Media Reaction

Social media user reacted to the post in a fun way, where they have talked about the feature and the child's epic question.

One user commented, "My 7-year-old son is obsessed with it. He has one minor request, however. He would like it to be able to sound while driving past someone."

Another user wrote, "Made the family proud!"

"My man! “Car fart” inventor strikes again ,pure legend status! Gotta love how the little champ's bragging about Dad's epic Tesla trick," added a third user.