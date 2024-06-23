Time To Consider 'Wearable' Umbrellas For Rainy Days: Anand Mahindra

The man modified his umbrella into a hands-free makeshift backpack.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media, recently shared a video demonstrating a unique approach to staying dry during Mumbai's monsoon season.

In the video, posted on Saturday, Mr Mahindra highlighted the consistent rainfall in Mumbai with the caption, "Finally, we're seeing some consistent rain in Mumbai this monsoon. Not heavy enough for our liking, but it's probably time to plan our 'wardrobe for wetness.' It may be a good idea to think about a 'wearable' umbrella. Clever."

The video features a man who ingeniously modified his umbrella to be hands-free by attaching two hangers to its handle, transforming it into a makeshift backpack. This straightforward yet efficient solution enables people to stay dry without sacrificing the use of their hands.

Since being shared, the video has amassed around 5 lakh views and 6,000 likes. The post drew many positive responses on social media, with users praising the innovative concept.

One social media user remarked, "Finally, Mumbai's getting some consistent rain this monsoon. Time to plan our wet weather wardrobe! Maybe it's time for a wearable umbrella? Clever idea."

Another shared, "I used to do this with my school bag behind me and the umbrella between the bag and me."

Discussions on creative solutions to typical monsoon-related problems have been triggered by the video and Mr Mahindra's comments. One person commented, "What a great idea-you can do vlogging while you walk in the rain in addition to carrying your umbrella. Excellent."

"Some solution to make the umbrella proof against turning inside out during strong gusts might make it perfect," another individual wrote.

"Impromptu solutions through 'jugaad technology' are the cheapest technology available in this world and must be encouraged to launch a chain of innovations to deal with local problems with local ideas. Some of these ideas are being exploited commercially on a larger scale later on," another wrote.