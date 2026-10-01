Mumbai Metro's New 'Spit Bin' Triggers Online Debate: "Why Are They Doing This"

A social media user recently shared an image of a "touchless spit bin" installed at a Mumbai Metro station, sparking massive debate online about civic sense and social responsibilities. As shown in the photo, the bin operates without physical touch and claims to lock away viruses within ten seconds.

The spit bin facility, created by a company called Ezyspit, is branded as the "World's First Defined Place to Spit". The bin can be seen placed alongside signage of the Mumbai Metro logo and the message "Be Responsible".

The photo was shared by a local activist, Zoru Bhathena, on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "My Mumbai Metro, Now with dedicated Spitting Zones". It went viral, drawing hundreds of views and likes.

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post triggered a discussion because official Mumbai Metro rules strictly prohibit spitting on station premises, enforcing a fine of Rs 500.

In the comment section, several commuters asked that if spitting is an offence subject to fines, why set up a designated bin for it?

"How about I spit on a spitter's face?" one user wrote in the comment section.

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"They don't make public washrooms but for spitters; enable this unhygienic thing," another user commented.

"Why are they doing this... what are they encouraging? Seriously, what's happening around us is beyond any sane person's understanding," a third user wrote.

"But they have removed hand dryer machines from washrooms in some stations simply because their staff are busy using them to dry swapped floors and even clothes. Case in point: Dadar Metro and Mahim stations," a fourth user pointed out another issue.