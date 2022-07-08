Mumbai Man Lies On Waterlogged Road, Internet Says 'Maldives In Malad'

The man is seen lying peacefully on the waterlogged road.

The heavy rain in Mumbai since Monday has caused tremendous difficulty for the city's residents. The traffic in the metropolis has been crippled due to waterlogging and other rain-related incidents. Amidst this, a video of a man is going viral on social media where he is seen in an area that is fully submerged under water.

In the video, the man is seen lying peacefully on the waterlogged road while vehicles like buses and cars are passing by and splashing water on him.

The video has been originally posted on Facebook by Vikrant Joshi. "Thank you, BMC, for making this man feel Maldives in Malad," reads the caption.

Since being shared, the video has managed to reach thousands of viewers and people have left funny remarks in the comment section. More than 10,000 Facebook users have shared the video.

One user tagged two of his friends and wrote, "Let's go to Maldives." Another user also echoed similar sentiments: "Maldives in Malad."

"Man, also seems to have helped himself a lot to feel Maldives," wrote a third user.

Mumbai is expected to receive more rain in the coming days. Since Monday, the city has been flooded, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Mumbai and nearby areas for Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting beaches on days for which a red or an orange alert has been issued.



