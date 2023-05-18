Mumbai Cop Dances With Baba Jackson, Video Sets The Internet Ablaze

Amol Kamble and Baba Jackson are both social media influencers.

Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble and social media star dancer Yuvraj Singh, who goes by the moniker "Baba Jackson," have recently teamed up for a video that's setting the internet ablaze.

The highly entertaining dance reel shows both stars, who have made a name for themselves through their dance videos, grooving over a Michael Jackson number.

Baba Jackson posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "@amolkamble2799....Tolerated / - @viragdubal".

Watch the video here:



The video footage makes it very evident how the dance floor was lit up by Baba Jackson and Amol Kamble's perfectly matched moves and superb performance.

The video is becoming immensely popular on Instagram, reaching 3 million views. It has also received 3 lakh likes, with many people leaving interesting comments on the post.

Appreciating the collaboration video, one user commented that he wants more videos like this. He wrote, "Why are theren't more videos like this on the internet?" I am sick of all other shitty videos."