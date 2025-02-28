Advertisement
Mumbai Cops Receive Threat Message From Pak Number To Blow Up Chief Minister's Office

The message, from a person who identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Raza, was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered at Worli police station, he said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Mumbai Cops Receive Threat Message From Pak Number To Blow Up Chief Minister's Office
The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received such messages earlier as well. (Representational)
Mumbai:

The Whatsapp helpline of Mumbai traffic police received a message from a Pakistan number containing a threat to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya, an official said on Thursday.

The message, from a person who identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Raza, was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered at Worli police station, he said.

"The threat message is in English. A case has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe has begun," the official said.

The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received such messages earlier as well.

In November last year, a message threatened to harm actor Salman Khan and sought Rs 5 crore as extortion.

In December, a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Jharkhand resident from Rajasthan.

On February 21 this year, a message was received containing a threat to blow up the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which two persons were arrested from Buldhana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai Cops, Mumbai Cops Threat Message, Mumbai Cops Receive Threat Text
