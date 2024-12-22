Cop Spotted Riding Triple Seat With Helmetless Biker, Mumbai Traffic Police Responds

A commuter captured the incident on camera and shared the photo online.

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India and the rule applies to everyone. The Motor Vehicles Act, specifically Section 129, addresses two-wheeler drivers, stating that driving/riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is a traffic violation and an illegal offence in the country. Recently, a policeman in uniform was spotted riding pillion on a two-wheeler with two helmetless riders in Mumbai. The Activa with a "police" sticker, was seen flouting traffic rules, sparking concerns about road safety law enforcement.

A commuter captured the incident on camera and shared the photo online. The photo showed the vehicle's number plate, "MH47 AE5165." "No helmet, triple seat, Police named Activa and Police in uniform. What is the fine or charge? Is this legal only for the police?" the Reddit post read.

Many on social media said incidents like these undermine the public's trust in law enforcement and highlight the need for stricter adherence to traffic regulations. One user wrote, "When the enforcer is the offender, who will enforce the enforcer?" Another commented, "Absolute power hai inke pass. It is so ironic they click pictures to find others while riding the bike themselves endangering others."

Responding to the post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police said that they have issued a challan for the vehicle.

Challan created on vehicle no. MH47AE5165/MUMCC24002512740/

21-Dec-2024 16:26/Sec 128(1)/194(C) MVA.,Sec 129/194(D) MVA. Drive a motor cycle with triple seat. ( Driver ),Riding without helmet by Driver (Driver) — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 21, 2024

This incident isn't isolated, as there have been other instances of police personnel flouting traffic rules. Last year, an X user shared a photo of two female police personnel riding a scooter without helmets in Mumbai.

According to the Maharashtra government's official website, a "driver of a two-wheeler involved in triple riding" faces a fine of Rs. 100 for the first offence and Rs. 300 for subsequent offences. The compounding fee under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act is Rs. 200.